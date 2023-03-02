Annunen kicked out just 22 of 28 shots in a 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.

Annunen surrendered three goals in each of the first and second periods. The Devils' final marker was scored on an empty net. Annunen was making his second NHL start of the season after stopping 19 of 20 shots in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Feb. 18. He also has a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 29 AHL games with the Eagles in 2022-23.