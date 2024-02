Annunen is slated to start on the road versus the Lightning on Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Annunen hasn't played since Feb. 6, when he surrendered four goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He'll try to earn his second win of the season in a rough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 17-5-3 at home this year.