Annunen will defend the road net against the Senators on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Annunen has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.92 GAA and an .859 save percentage in four career NHL appearances. He will get the second half of Colorado's back-to-back after Alexandar Georgiev played in Monday's 4-3 loss to Montreal. Ottawa ranks 10th in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this campaign.