Annunen turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Dylan Larkin beat him from the low slot on a Detroit power play midway through the final frame before Patrick Kane ripped home the OT winner. It was Annunen's best effort in four starts since being recalled from AHL Colorado in mid-January, but his .898 save percentage with the Avs represents no threat to Alexandar Georgiev's playing time.