Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Annunen's presence on the active roster suggests Darcy Kuemper will remain in Colorado for rest while the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday. The 22-year-old Annunen has allowed seven goals on 51 shots across two NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely back up Pavel Francouz in the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Sent to minors•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Brought up to big club•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Nabs first NHL win•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Tending twine Monday•
-
Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Relieves shaky starter•