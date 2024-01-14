Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Alexandar Georgiev and Ivan Prosvetov are both healthy, but the Avalanche want a third goaltender as an insurance policy ahead of their road games in Montreal on Monday and Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. Annunen has a 2.62 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 18 AHL outings with the Eagles in 2023-24.