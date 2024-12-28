Share Video

Parssinen and a seven-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft were acquired by Colorado from Nashville on Saturday in exchange for Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 third-round pick.

Parssinen has two goals and five points in 15 appearances with the Predators in 2024-25. He might get an opportunity to play regularly in a bottom-six capacity with the Avalanche.

