Parssinen and a seven-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft were acquired by Colorado from Nashville on Saturday in exchange for Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 third-round pick.
Parssinen has two goals and five points in 15 appearances with the Predators in 2024-25. He might get an opportunity to play regularly in a bottom-six capacity with the Avalanche.
