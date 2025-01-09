Parssinen scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Parssinen opened the scoring with an unassisted tally at 6:14 of the first period. He saw 14:35 of ice time Wednesday, though there were more minutes up for grabs with the Avalanche opting to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for this contest. Parssinen still looks to have some job security in a bottom-six role -- his two points over five games since he was traded from the Predators is one less than the collective point total of 10 forwards who have combined for 78 appearances in part-time roles as call-ups from AHL Colorado. Parssinen has a total of seven points, 16 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-6 rating over 20 appearances this season.