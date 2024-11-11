Kahkonen was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Monday.

The Avalanche have struggled to get solid play between the pipes early in the season, and Kahkonen had an opportunity to make an impact at home against the Lightning on Oct. 30. However, he struggled against Tampa Bay, allowing four goals on 20 shots (.800 save percentage) en route to the loss. He'll likely head to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers, and it seems unlikely that he'll see significant time in the NHL this year.