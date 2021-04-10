Middleton had one shot on net, one hit and two PIM over 10:41 of ice time in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Middleton was called up to make his NHL debut as part of the third pair, which recently has been made up of a rotation of AHL blueliners. He was paired with Kyle Burroughs on Friday. At some point, the Avalanche hope to get Bowen Byram (COVID-19 protocols) back and have the recently acquired Patrik Nemeth (undisclosed) ready for third-pair duty.