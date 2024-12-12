Middleton was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Middleton was sent down Tuesday for salary cap purposes. The defenseman has played the last three games in a row for Colorado, picking up three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 12:17 of ice time. Look for Middleton to partner with Calvin de Haan on the third unit while John Ludvig is a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Recalled by Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Hits waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Joins big club•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Inks two-year extension•