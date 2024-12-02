Middleton was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Middleton was sent to the minors in late September, and he recorded four assists and a plus-5 rating over 17 appearances with the AHL club to begin the regular season. It seems unlikely that he'll have a significant role with the NHL club, and he could return to the minors before too long.
More News
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Hits waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Joins big club•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Inks two-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Signs one-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Joins playoff roster•