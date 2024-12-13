Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado following Thursday's game versus Utah.
It's the usual cap gymnastics for the Avalanche, so Middleton may be recalled prior to Saturday's game versus the Predators. He will continue to compete with John Ludvig for the last spot in the lineup.
