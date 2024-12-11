Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Middleton played for the third game in a row over John Ludvig in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Penguins. It's unclear if Middleton's demotion indicates a pending return for Oliver Kylington (upper body) or Josh Manson (upper body). The Avalanche's next game is Thursday at home versus Utah.
More News
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Recalled by Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Hits waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Joins big club•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Inks two-year extension•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Signs one-year deal•