Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Middleton has made nine appearances for the Avalanche this year, and he's been held without a point but has recorded 13 hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 10:31 of ice time. The Avalanche don't play again until after the NHL's Christmas break, so it's possible that Middleton will be back with the club following the league's layoff.

