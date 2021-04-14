Middleton was assigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Middleton made his NHL debut last week, and he's played in three straight games with the big club, recording no points, two shots on net and four hits while averaging 9:18 of ice time. The 23-year-old will continue his development with the AHL affiliate.
More News
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Logs third-pair TOI•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Making NHL debut•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Signs entry-level contract•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Released from camp•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Seeking second opinion•
-
Avalanche's Keaton Middleton: Unfit for start of camp•