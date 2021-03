Middleton signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Middleton joined AHL Colorado on a minor-league contract last July, but he's done enough keep the attention of the big club. The 23-year-old blueliner has one assist through 14 games with the Eagles this season. It's unlikely he's going to get much of a look at the NHL level in 2020-21, and he doesn't project to make much of a scoring impact within the next two years.