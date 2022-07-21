Middleton signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Thursday.
Middleton spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, picking up 11 points through 49 appearances with AHL Colorado. The 24-year-old defender will likely once again spend most, if not all of the upcoming season in the AHL.
