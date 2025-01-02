Middleton inked a two-year contract extension Thursday.
No terms were announced. Middleton is currently with AHL Colorado, where he has four assists in 17 games this season. Middleton has also seen action in 10 games with the Avalanche, but has yet to garner a point.
