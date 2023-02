Kinkaid was traded to Colorado from Boston on Saturday in exchange for Shane Bowers.

Kinkaid has a 3.10 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 20 games with AHL Providence this season. He also made a start for Boston on Nov. 12, saving 30 of 31 shots in a 3-1 victory over Buffalo. The 33-year-old has a 70-58-21 record, 2.91 GAA and .905 save percentage over 168 career NHL games. Kinkaid is expected to report to the AHL's Eagles, per Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey.