Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Back with Avalanche

Connauton has been recalled from AHL Colorado, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Connauton was demoted to AHL Colorado on Oct. 16 to afford a roster spot to J.T Compher, who was returning from injury. The 29-year-old defenseman may dress for the Avalanche, but Connauton isn't worthy of fantasy consideration. He has collected three assists in 11 contests at the AHL level.

