Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Cleared for contact
Connauton (face) took full contact during Friday's practice.
Connauton had been wearing a non-contact sweater prior to Friday's practice. Now that he's been cleared for contact, he's likely just a few practices away from getting the green light to rejoin the lineup for a preseason contest. The 29-year-old, who notched eight points in 50 games with the Coyotes last campaign, is expected to take on a bottom-pairing role until Ian Cole (hip) is ready to return.
