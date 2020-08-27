Connauton posted an assist and four PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Connauton entered the lineup for an injured Erik Johnson (undisclosed), and the former was able to make a contribution. The assist was a big one -- Connauton set up Nazem Kadri for what would be the game-winning goal. Prior to Monday's Game 2, Connauton had not played in a playoff game since 2013-14 with the Stars. He had no points and four shots on goal in four regular-season appearances this year.