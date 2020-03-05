Play

Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Promoted to big squad

The Avalanche added Connauton from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Connauton should provide some depth on the back end for an Avs club set to embark on a three-game road trip beginning Friday in Vancouver. Colorado has six other healthy defensemen, so there's still a decent chance Connauton won't draw in.

More News
Our Latest Stories