Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Promoted to top level

The Avalanche recalled Connauton from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Colorado only had six healthy blueliners on its roster prior to Connauton's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth on the back end for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old has gone scoreless in two AHL appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories