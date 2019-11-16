Play

Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Sent back to minors

Connauton was assigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Connauton was held pointless in his only appearance with the Avalanche, but he was able to dish out three hits and block a shot during his lone appearance. The 29-year-old returns to the AHL level where he has three assists in 11 games in 2019-20.

