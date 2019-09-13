Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Slowed by facial fracture
Connauton (face) wore a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Connauton suffered a fractured cheekbone after taking a puck to the face 10 days ago, so he'll likely be eased into action during training camp, but his injury shouldn't impact his availability for Colorado's Opening night matchup with Calgary. The 29-year-old will be a serviceable bottom-pairing defender for the Avalanche until Ian Cole (hip) is cleared to return, but he won't be a viable fantasy option.
