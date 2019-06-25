Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Traded to Colorado

The Coyotes traded Connauton to the Avalanche in exchange for Carl Soderberg and a 2020 third-round pick Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Connauton was likely going to be the odd-man-out on Arizona's blue line this season, so moving him for a center that just racked up 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games with Colorado last season makes a ton of sense. However, the Avalanche are also already pretty deep at defense, so Connauton may have to settle for a rotational role with his new club anyway. Either way, the 29-year-old only notched eight points in 50 games last campaign, so there's really no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.