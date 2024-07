Mandolese signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Mandolese's rights were acquired from Ottawa on Monday, and it didn't take Colorado long to get the 23-year-old goalie under contract. Mandolese is likely to spend most of 2024-25 with AHL Colorado, though he has three games of NHL experience and could see some time with the big club if Alexandar Georgiev or Justus Annunen are sidelined at any point.