The Avalanche placed Sherwood on waivers Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Sherwood, who played 60 games for the Ducks over the last two seasons, now becomes eligible for Colorado's taxi squad. The 25-year-old winger spent most of his time with AHL San Diego in 2019-20, potting 16 goals with seven assists over 37 games for the Gulls.