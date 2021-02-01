Sherwood was designated to the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
This may be a temporary placement, as the Avalanche will need depth at forward for Tuesday's game against the Wild, especially if Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) isn't ready to go. Sherwood has played three games this year, supplying an assist and four hits.
