Sherwood was assigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Sherwood made an appearance in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues, but he returned to the minor-league affiliate Saturday. The 26-year-old will likely be near the top of the list for call-ups should the Avalanche need extra forwards.
