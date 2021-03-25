Sherwood was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
Sherwood has watched the Avalanche's last nine games from the press box, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He's picked up two helpers in six top-level appearances this year.
