Sherwood (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play against Vegas on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
While Sherwood is an option Saturday, he would need to be bumped up to the active roster first. With the return of Matt Calvert (upper body) and Tyson Jost (not injury related), Sherwood figures to continue watching from the sidelines.
