Sherwood registered an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Sherwood took the place of Alex Newhook on the fourth line. In the second period, Sherwood found Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who then set up Carl Soderberg for the Avalanche's first goal. Friday was Sherwood's playoff debut after he recorded three helpers, 40 hits and 18 shots on goal in 16 regular-season appearances.