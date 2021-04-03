Sherwood had three hits over 7:14 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Sherwood was called up to fill in for Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) and skated on the fourth line. Head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that Nichushkin was not "feeling well" but could return Saturday night against St. Louis.
