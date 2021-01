Sherwood notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

In his Avalanche debut, Sherwood was able to contribute in a blowout win. He recorded the secondary helper on Samuel Girard's second-period tally. Sherwood took the place of Matt Calvert (upper body) in this contest, and the early results suggest he could get another look in a bottom-six role. The 25-year-old Sherwood probably isn't going to get enough playing time to justify a fantasy roster spot, however.