Sherwood managed an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.
The assist gave Sherwood three helpers in 15 games this season. The 26-year-old has added 40 hits and 18 shots on net in a part-time role in the Avalanche's bottom six. Sherwood will likely lose his spot in the lineup once Brandon Saad (lower body) is able to return.
