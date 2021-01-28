With news that Matt Calvert (upper body) will be out indefinitely, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Sherwood could fill in on the fourth line.

Sherwood replaced Calvert during Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks, garnering an assist, one shot and one hit over 9:58 of ice time. The 25-year-old winger is one of four forwards that started the season on Colorado's taxi squad, along with Martin Kaut, Shane Bowers and Logan O'Connor.