Sherwood was inactive for Sunday's game against the Wild due to salary cap reasons, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche are experiencing a spate of injuries and carry several injured players on the active roster, which puts a salary-cap squeeze on the team. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald was called up from the taxi squad to replace Erik Johnson (upper body), and the team didn't have the cap space to accommodate Sherwood. The Avs dressed 11 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies, leaving them one below the usual 20-man limit.