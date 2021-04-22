Sherwood was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Sherwood could be a candidate to replace Mikko Rantanen (COVID-19 protocol) in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blues. In seven games this season, Sherwood has two assists and 12 hits.
