Sherwood was promoted to the active roster Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Sherwood will draw into the lineup immediately upon his recall, as Valeri Nichushkin is dealing with an upper-body injury. Expect Sherwood to fulfill a bottom-six role Friday versus the Blues.
