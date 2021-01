Sherwood is active and will skate on the fourth line in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Ron Knabenbauer of the Avalanche's official site reports.

Sherwood will make his season and team debut Tuesday, skating on the fourth line. He's taking the spot of Matt Calvert, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The right-handed shooter has appeared in 60 career NHL games, all with Anaheim between 2017 and 2019.