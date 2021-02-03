Sherwood was activated from the taxi squad, per TSN. He played in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild and registered an assist.

Sherwood couldn't play in Sunday's game versus the Wild due to the Avalanche's tight salary cap situation. They had it sorted out by Tuesday, allowing Sherwood to operate in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old has been a solid option with two assists and a plus-2 rating in four appearances this season. Sherwood shouldn't be counted on for much offense, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.