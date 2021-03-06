Sherwood was added to the active roster and is expected to suit up for Friday's contest against the Ducks.
With Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) out, Sherwood is expected to appear in his fifth game of the season for the Avalanche. The 25-year-old will likely be in a bottom-line role and could play again Saturday if MacKinnon is still unable the suit up.
