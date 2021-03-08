Sherwood was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Sherwood has been in the lineup for the last two games while the Avalanche deal with multiple injuries to the forward group. The 25-year-old forward could be recalled for Monday's game against Arizona.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Moves between levels•
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Promoted to active roster•
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Eligible to play Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Reassigned to taxi squad•