The Avalanche shifted Sherwood to the taxi squad Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.
Sherwood has seen action in four games this season with Colorado, supplying two assists across 9:15 of average ice time over that span. With Colorado's game against Minnesota postponed Thursday, Sherwood could get another chance with the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against St. Louis.
