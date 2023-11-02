MacDermid had one shot and four hits over 5:54 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

MacDermid was active for the first time since opening night -- a stretch of seven healthy scratches -- and skated on the fourth line. He was one of two changes to the roster following two consecutive shutout losses; the other was the addition of Riley Tufte. Those two replaced Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar, both of whom were healthy scratches. MacDermid was an odd choice given the team's recent lack of offense, but it looks like he was in the lineup to provide a physical component. That had been lacking in Colorado's previous game Saturday, when star defenseman Cale Makar was the subject of a questionable hit by Buffalo's Kyle Okposo.