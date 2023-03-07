MacDermid (concussion) has been cleared to play.
Although he's been cleared to play, at this point it isn't clear if MacDermid will jump into the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Jose. He's collected four assists while averaging just 7:57 of ice time through 36 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Unavailable Monday•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Generates assist•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Rare multi-point effort Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid: Returns to action•