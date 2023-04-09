MacDermid logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

MacDermid earned a helper against his old team, assisting on the first of Denis Malgin's goals in the game. The 29-year-old MacDermid should have a clear path to playing time while both Cale Makar (lower body) and Josh Manson (lower body) are out. MacDermid has six points, 20 shots on net, 85 hits, 30 blocked shots and 53 PIM through 42 appearances this season.